…In talks with Labour Party For a greater Lagos

The former Lagos for Lagos Chairman, Chief Sunday Ajayi, has rescinded his support for Jandor, the PDP governorship candidate and has fully endorsed Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour (GRV) for governor of Lagos state. Chief Ajayi gave his endorsement in a meeting earlier today held at his residents with members of the Labour party and strategic members of GRV’s campaign team.

Ajayi noted said that “GRV is our own. He is someone we have worked with in the past and we know him very well. He has very good intentions for Lagos state and I am fully in support of his ambition.” Speaking about reports of a working relationship between his group and the Labour party, Ajayi noted that “the labour party have shown that they are a people’s movement. I have also be impressed with their structures and spread across Lagos state, including the riverine areas. Be rest assured that I will revert with a final decision in 72 hours. As I have said to the leadership of the party, what is important Is that our followers are given a sense of belonging in the party and are always carried along.”

The meeting which lasted for less than an hour had in attendance over 245 persons representing each ward in Lagos state and leaders of the 20 local governments who Ajayi described as effective grassroots mobilizers and patriotic Nigerians.