A former aspirant for the Delta State governorship position, Chief Uba A. Michael has described the emergence of former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima as a reward for hardwork and commitment to a course.

Shettima has been one of those campaigning for the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu even before he clinched the party’s ticket for next year’s presidential election.

His unveiling was done on Sunday by Tinubu who, however, said Shettima has not been made aware of the current development at the time he disclosed.

Uba commenting on the choice of Shettima said, “I’m elated that he was picked before he has put a lot of energy into pushing the candidacy of Tinubu, and him being picked is more like a reward for hardwork.

“Shettima is not a novice when it comes to leadership as he has been a senator before and then a governor, so this will not be a new terrain for him.

‘He alongside Tinubu, will without a doubt, set Nigeria on a path of recovery in every sector of the economy, if they win next year’s election.”