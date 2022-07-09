By Prisca Sam-Duru

It only took a clement weather after Lagos experienced days of nonstop

downpour, for guests to assemble in droves at the Shell Hall of Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, last Saturday.

The magnificently dressed distinguished men and women weren’t there for a stage play or other creative performances that usually take place at Muson Centre, but, to honour the rare gem known to many as ‘a living encyclopaedia of football’- Chief Jonathan Boytie Ogufere.

It was his 90th birthday celebration which doubled as occasion for the launch of his autobiography titled, “Through the Furnace of Life”. The accolades were deafening as the hall beamed with distinguished personalities such as HRM, Agbogidi Igwe Alfred Achebe, CFR, MNI, Obi of Onitsha; Chairman of Vanguard Media, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu; former First Lady of Oyo State, Dr Florence Ajimobi; Iconic art grandmaster, Chief Bruce Onabrakpeya; President of the Urhobo Progress Union Worldwide, Olorogun Dr. Moses O. Taiga; former Minister of Information, Prof Sam Oyovbaire; Deputy Governor of Edo State who represented Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and a host of titled chiefs from the author’s state and across the country who graced the joyous occasion.

While they settled in, the Lala band’s lead female vocalist belted out the evergreen song, “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston. The beautiful rendition of that Houston’s classic and theme song of the movie, “The Body Guard”, set the right mood for the celebration. The scenery was all elegance, glitz and glamour as the guests glowed mostly in traditional attires of the people of Delta State. Their colourful attires accentuated the aesthetically designed Shell Hall while members of the Lala band serenaded the entire celebration with their sonorous voices, depicting the joyful mood of the day. The number ‘90’, was as well, designed and generously positioned at every corner of the hall.

Presenting the book, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire described “Through the Furnace of Life”, as a compendium of the wonderful history of a man who has put in so much, in diverse areas for a better Nigeria. The book he noted, is divided into three parts; fascinating narratives about his life, Civil Service career and time during the Nigerian Civil War as well as sports administration.

Hit song by Nigeria’s music legend, Chief Victor Uwaifo, “Joromi” and Mike Okri’s “Time na money”, etc, were also rendered by the Lala band to entertain the excited guests. There were also traditional dance performances accompanied by Urhobo songs and drum beats, which not only spiced the event, but as well, rekindled the need to keep our different indigenous cultures alive.

Born on June 23rd, 1932, due to his service to nation and humanity, the nonagenarian who is the Ugbugba of Okpe Kingdom was described by guests as a man who did things expected of him; reason he earned accolades during the event. He served as Member of the Nigerian Football Association, NFA, for 15 years as one of the association’s think tanks. For years, he organised sports, especially football in P& T as well as the nation at large. He founded the P & T Rockets Football Club of Benin City in 1966, the P & T Vasco Da Gama Football Club, Enugu on May 16, 1970 and P & T Satellite of Lagos in 1979. He was also elected President of West African Football Union, WAFU, between 1988 and 1994.

Beyond entertaining spectators, Chief Ogufere saw sports as an effective instrument of friendship and unity, which earned him the National Sports Merit Award for service to the nation through Sports Administration in 2003. As a man who boasts of a successful Civil Service career, Chief Ogufere flaunts seven promotions in the senior segment which he masterfully blended with successful Sports Administration.

In his presentation titled “The Face of Integrity”, the Chairman of the occasion Olorogun Dr Moses Taiga described the celebrator as a great man of virtue and simplicity. Going down memory lane, Dr Taiga recalled the genesis of his relationship with Chief Ogufere. “In the mid 1980s I paid a visit to my mentor then at Benin, Edo State, Prince Anthony Eweka, who introduced this courageous and valiant brother, Prince Ogufere, whom my revered Prince Eweka described as “Excellent and Perfect” individual. “Indeed, he is a man of true faith, hope and charity. These three fundamental principles have bound us together ever since our mutual love has endured”.