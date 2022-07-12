By Elizabeth Osayande

A renowned Professor of Accounting and Taxation, Prof. Folajimi Adegbie has called on focus on value creation and value delivery for stakeholders by business managers to escape distress.

Adegbie while delivering the 36th inaugural lecture of Babcock University, tagged: ” Resuscitating financially distressed profit oriented organization: Reinventing and regenerating pragmatic strategic approaches for business sustainability, reiterated that value creation and delivery of an organization will enhanced productivity, and shareholders would be in a position to receive full benefits.

Adding that some of the strategies towards reinventing and regenerating a distressed profit oriented organization included: redefining the vision of the organization; putting in place an integrated corporate governance as well as the philosophy of interplay between environment, shareholders value and corporate governance for value drivers.

According to him, if all the above pragmatic strategies articulated were adhered to, organizations would be freed from financial distress and be able to move to evergreen sustainability.

He expressed the view that, in a dynamic and fast growing business environment, only the organisations that employed sustainability models in proffering solutions and create value delivery would continue as going concerns.

He noted that such organization should, among others, ensure a healthy working capital, be able to execute profitable projects, and invest in non-current assets to generate income with operating profit margin to efficiently manage the cost of production.

While noting that value creation was dying at an alarming rate and putting investors in a big dilemma, thereby undermining wealth creation, Professor Adegbie advised organisations to use ‘sales growth rate’ to create a free cash flow to earn a greater amount of income.

“Companies need to sell as much as possible (sales growth) at a determined price with quality products to gain market niche. They must also consider competitive environment using Michael E. Porter’s Five Forces model (2008) such as working capital investment, fixed capital investment, cost of capital, operating profit margin, income tax, value growth duration to determine the competitive situation of the company”, he said.