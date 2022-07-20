Targets 6 States in N’East, N’West

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As food availability dwindles in Nigeria, an international non-profit making organisation, Save The Children International, Tuesday, took it upon itself to build capacity of stakeholders including the government of Nigeria on effective early warning systems to avert food security hazards.

Speaking about the essence of the capacity building, which had in attendance of NRC, World Food Programme, WFP, Action Against Hunger and Oxfam and Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, the Coordinator, Household Economy Analysis, SCI, Nelson Yidawi, said it is basically to provide focus on food security situations in the country, which SCI has been doing since 2010.

Yidawi also explained that based on increase on insurgency the situation within households can be forecasted, so that people and actors will be able to act based on focus without allowing the households engage in negative coping strategies.

He said: “Save the Children is concerned with early warning systems in Nigeria, providing focus on food security situations in the country. We have been doing that since 2010.

“We saw a need for in country capacity building for Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, government and also we are looking at the sustainability of the early warning systems in Nigeria.

“We have sample states where we are having baseline which enables us to be monitoring the food security situation for a while, which includes Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Bauchi, Katsina and Zamfara States.”

While explaining perimeters of SCI’s concentration in the north, he said that, “We are not saying the north is getting poorer, but we are seeing vulnerability arising as a result of insecurity situations.

“And that is why the concentration is still within the northern hemisphere, but we are not basing our spots fully in the north.

“We are looking at gradually moving down south and across country. So vulnerability in this regard, we are talking about focus in food security situation.”

However, he explained how funds are intended to be expended on effective tackling of early warning system.

“We are seeing the graduate transfer of expertise and then the sustainability of the early warning system.

“So I think it is it is good that our locals are aware of what these early warning systems means and then we are seeing how the concentration is going NGOs are seeing how their capacities will be built. So they are writing proposals.

“We are trying to see how they can include an amount set aside to raise fund for the funding of the early warning systems”, he said.

The Household Economy Analysis, HEA, is a tool that helps to determine bif households have food and cash they need to survive and prosper, according to HEA Advanced Practitioners Course Overview 2020.

The analysis will be of great advantage to policymakers to cushion effects of natural and man-made disasters.

It would be recalled that in World Bank’s Poverty Assessment in March 2022 reflected in the Cadre Harmonise, CH, analysis indicating 14.5 million people representing 9.1 per cent of the analysed population require urgent assistance in the current period (March to May 2022). During the projected period (June to August 2022), the number of vulnerable people may rise to 19.5 million.

