By Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello

Food safety awareness creation is about foods consumed by man and help to build momentum and attention on sustainable and healthy feeding.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), “Foodborne diseases affect one in 10 people worldwide each year. It reveals that there are over 200 of diseases – some mild, but others deadly.

To address the issues raised by the theme of this year’s World Food Safety Day: Safer Food, Better Health, the Corporate Accountability for Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) continued its campaign on the role that safe eating and cooking contributes to the nutrition. It also raised the alarm on the dangers of consuming foods containing Trans-Fatty Acids.

WHO statistics indicate that more than 36 million people die annually from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), accounting for 63% of all global deaths. Among these, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death accounting for 17.5 million deaths annually.

In this category, high blood pressure leads as a risk factor. CVDs are disorders of the heart plus blood vessels, and they include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions.

Four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes.

Staple Nigerian foods like chin-chin, yam, potatoes, chicken, plantain, cakes, etc., pose health risks if they are not properly prepared especially in a situation where recycled oil, hydrogenated and unrefined oils with high number of unsaturated fats are used.

_Ogunleye-Bello is an award-winning Nigerian journalist, author, and gender advocate. She is the media and communications officer, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA)_