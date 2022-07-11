By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Flourish Africa has announced the graduation of the first batch of 500 female entrepreneurs and beneficiaries of the Flourish Africa Business and Life Skills Training program.

Flourish Africa is the women empowerment movement founded by Africa’s leading businesswoman and Philanthropist, Apostle Folorunso Alakija.

However, the Business and Life Skills Training programme, targeted at female-owned Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, was inspired by Alakija’s desire to raise the next generation of economically empowered women on the continent, starting with Nigeria for the next five years, with a view to providing them with the skills needed to manage successful and financially viable businesses.

A statement from the organizers said that during the 12-week long intensive training program, the 500 beneficiaries were exposed to world-class coaching and business mentoring from industry experts, including Alakija herself.

Alakija in one of the live mentorship sessions urged the women to support one another and exhorted the importance of passing on the lessons they had gained.

Emphasizing the need to place God first in business, she explained that it was the key to her success as an entrepreneur, saying: “Business is God’s Business.”

On her part, Engagement Associate, Flourish Africa, Eloho Iyamu, disclosed that in addition to the training, the graduands would also partake in a business pitch competition where 100 winners will get funding of up to N2 million.

“In addition, the graduates will also be inducted into the prestigious Flourish Africa Alumni association, which has been positioned to become a knowledge and expertise powerhouse for African female-owned businesses,” she said.