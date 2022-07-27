From left — 2nd runner-up, Customer B2C Award, Mrs. Morayo Akintayo; Head of Sales B2C, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Ademola Adeoye; 1st runner-up, Customer B2C Award, Alhaji Idris Saleh; Managing Director, Foods, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Delvin Hainsworth; winner, Customer B2C Award, Alhaji Lamidi Monsur Ayoade; 4th runner-up, Customer B2C Award, Hajia Amoo Kadijat, and 3rd runner-up, Customer B2C Award, Alhaja Adebayo Rukayat Oladunni, at the presentation of awards to Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc partners during the B2C dealers’ conference in Lagos on Wednesday.



Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has rewarded dealers and sales representatives. The event which took place on July 20 in Lagos, was designed for a unanimous review of the past financial year, and strategic mapping of the future business blueprint and growth.

The business-to-consumer conference, themed ‘A New World of Winning Partnership’, introduced investors and partners/dealers to the revised profit model for the upcoming fiscal year.

A statement noted that it will further position all its brands and subsidiaries such as Golden Penny Foods as prominent players in the food and agro-allied sector, while maintaining its well-structured customer/consumer-centric approach.

It said as part of its efforts to build a sustainable business, FMN, through its Golden Penny Foods brand, created about 108 award categories to recognize key dealers for their crucial roles in attaining growth across all nine regions.

The brand’s long-term partners and dealers like Hajia Amoo Kadija, Alhaji Saleh Idris, Adebayo Oladunni, Morayo Akintayo, and Lamidi Monsuru Ayoade emerged as Overall B2C Award recipients.

Participants were awarded various exciting gift prizes and appreciation packages like cash prizes, trucks, a five-day all-expense paid trip to Dubai, and a community-based CSR project in honour of the winning dealers/partners.

Commenting on the transformative and invaluable contributions of the dealers to the brand, the FMN Managing Director, Foods, Mr. Delvin Hainsworth said, “Evolving the partnership with our B2C dealers is a key element of our consumer food strategy.

“As we innovate across all our touchpoints, we would continue to drive increased coverage and gains in distribution and improve the availability of our consumer-branded offerings.

“Therefore, FMN, through the Golden Penny Foods brand, will continue to appreciate the invaluable contributions of our dealers and business partners.

“How we Feed the Nation as an organization amidst volatile economic situations is determined by the type of proactive partnerships, we establish in the years ahead”.

Oh his part, the FMN Head of Sales, B2C, Mr. Ademola Adeoye noted “Considering the volatility of the global socio-economic environment, food and commodity prices are up by 50 percent.

“To ensure that our consumers continue to access our products as and when needed in accordance with their budget, we must continue to nurture valuable partnerships with our dealers.

“This conference is designed to appreciate our partners and unanimously make viable plans on how we can continue to build a sustainable business and maintain market relevance.”

Also speaking on the valuable nature of the event, one of the FMN- Golden Penny top dealers and award recipient, Hajia Amoo Kadija stated “I have been a dealer/business partner with Golden Penny Foods for years and I can boldly say that the brand affords us all the needed support to thrive.

“From the provision of courier trucks for our goods to working with financial institutions to provide us with affordable loans, I can say that doing business with the Golden Penny brand has been seamless for me

“ I appreciate all the prizes and gifts received here today and promise to continue to give my best to ensure that we all win together, especially in this new financial year.”

FMN through its iconic brand, Golden Penny, will continue to strategically position itself for market and business opportunities across the continent for accelerated business diversification and growth, the statement added.