Flour Mills launches 400g Golden Penny pasta

As part of its commitment to feeding the Nation every day, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of superior quality products and a notable player within the food and agro-allied sector, Flour Mills of Nigeria, announced the launch of the Golden Penny 400g Pasta pack.

The outstanding player within the FMCG industry and owners of the iconic brand ‘Golden Penny’ unveiled the 400g Pasta to afford customers an invaluable opportunity of varied tasty nutritious pasta options.

The new product, launched into the market represents Flour Mills of Nigeria’s proactive response to consumer demand for varied sizes of Golden Penny pasta suitable for different occasions.

With the new 400g pack, FMN continues its dedication to retaining the nutritional quality of its signature pasta while providing young families with midi packs designed to serve various purposes and needs.

A statement by the company noted that it was made from the finest quality Durum, with great nutritional source of dietary fibre, energy, protein, and vitamin A, necessary for healthy growth and vitality.

Variants of the premium Golden Penny pasta brand include consumer favourites, such as Spaghetti, Spaghettini, Macaroni, Twist, and Couscous.

Speaking on the proactive nature of FMN as a leading food manufacturing company in Nigeria, the Managing Director, Food Division, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Devlin Hainsworth stated “FMN as a Group has been relentlessly feeding the nation for over six decades. The Group’s iconic brand ‘Golden Penny’ embodies our invaluable food brands which are designed to always afford our consumers tasty yet nutritious food options. Our launch of the 400g pasta pack is still a pragmatic response to our consumers’ needs and we believe that this new product invariably creates a wider range of options for young families in accordance with their budgets.

Also, remarking on the new product launch, The Marketing Director, Foods, Bisi Idowu noted “As a Group, FMN is committed to delivering superior quality products that satisfy different nutritional needs of families, groups, and communities, especially Nigerian young growing families.

“Consumers can expect quality, tasty, and highly nutritious pasta products in the 400g pack, the same qualities that have endeared them to our pasta brand over the years.

“This product is a pragmatic response to their demand for quality products suitable for various occasions, especially for family consumption, which reiterates our dedication to the family bond that strengthens society.

“With the new 400g Golden Penny pasta pack, FMN aims to continue to foster close-knit bonds among young families while providing great tasting and nourishing food to millions of Nigerian homes.”