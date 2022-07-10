Releases mobile emergency lines

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu, has appealed to community leaders to spend the ongoing public holidays to carry out some remedial clearing of blocked drainages in their respective locations.

This is sequel to the perennial flood occasioned by constant rains across the state.

LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu, made the appeal, in a statement, on Sunday, following the Saturday downpour and it’s resultant effects on residents.

The Permanent Secretary seized the ocassion to release a mobile emergency lines to compliments the existing ones.

The statement reads, “The Agency has been responding to distress calls throughout Lagos with reports on flooding and flood damage in affected areas.

“We wish to reassure the good people of Lagos that we are on standby via our emergency lines 112/767 to respond.

“We are also urging Lagosians to avoid non essential travel in areas that are most affected by flooding. Parents and guardians are to keep their children and wards warm and dry to avoid secondary illnesses.

“This is an appeal to community leaders to use the public holidays to carry out some remedial clearing of blocked drainage.

“This will allow for free flow of storm water and reduce the impact.

“On behalf of the agency and other first responders, we assure Lagosians that the administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu is poised to assist all those dealing with flood damage. We can be reached on emergency lines and also directly on 0806 090 7333”

