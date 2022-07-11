By Bose Adelaja

In view of constant rainfall and its resultant effects that sweep away vehicles and passengers across Lagos, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Lagos, has directed it’s patrol teams to look out for vehicles that violate requirements for minimum safety standards as such will be impounded henceforth.

The command said that this is to get such vehicles rectified, thereby stopping them from causing hazards to themselves and other road users.

The Corps Commander, Lagos State, Olusegun Ogungbemide who disclosed this in a statement, also warned motorists in the state to always exercise caution while driving.

This, he said was to avert the hazards associated with heavy rain and flood during the season.

The Corps Commander expressed worry that the downpour is creating enormous traffic challenges and the menace that result in loss of lives and property.

He therefore, urged everyone especially drivers to join hands to tackle the menace.

According to him, with the rainy season and downpour being experienced almost everyday in the State, incidents of flood which sweep away vehicles and passengers are becoming daily occurrence.

He noted that as the lead agency in road traffic management and safety administration in the state, the Lagos State Sector Command is concerned with the ugly trend and called on all stakeholders to act fast by adhering strictly to the safety rules.

He further observed that not only is the downpour accompanied with flood that obstructs the road and hamper free movement of vehicles, it also causes poor visibility to drivers.

He therefore, advised drivers to take all necessary safety precautions whenever it’s raining. “Our advice, is that, drivers must operate with utmost caution and safety consciousness to avert the hazards associated with the weather conditions,” also “drivers are advised to park at a safer place and allow the flood to recede before proceeding on the journey” he stated.

“All drivers must ensure that they drive with minimum safety standards by fixing the safety gadgets to avert the menace associated with rainy season,” he further stated.

It would be recalled that due to incessant rains in the state which result in heavy flood, vehicles and people have been reportedly lost to the incidents, and all hands must be on the deck to tackle the challenges.