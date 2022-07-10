.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Bose Adelaja

Tragedy occured in Lagos as occupants of a Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, were swept away by raging flood in Agege area as a result of torrential rainfall which lasted several hours on a day Muslims marked Eid-el Kabir.

This happened barely 24 hours after a similar incident at Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, when flood swept away a commercial bus driver, simply identified as Ugo, during Friday torrential rainfall across Lagos.

As a result of the rainfall, most parts of the metropolis were flooded as motorists got stranded in chaotic traffic situation around Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Ikeja, Egbeda, Iyana-Iba and Obalende, among others.

In another incident, four bodies were recovered, while 12 passengers still missing after a boat they boarded from Mile-2 enroute to Ibeshe in Ojo area of Lagos State capsized.

The incident reportedly occurred around Friday midnight.

Lagos has been witnessing heavy rains for days which resulted in heavy flooding in different parts of the state.

According to an eyewitness, Mr, Olumide Johnson, the flood incident happened around Oko Oba in Agege Local Government Area at about 11am.

Also, sympathisers were seen in a viral video online wailing and screaming helplessly, as flood swept away the occupants.

The eyewitness told Sunday Vanguard that some rescuers who launched a search party were unable to find the victims as of press time, 3pm, fueling the fear that they might have died.

Meanwhile, on the boat mishap, the Area Manager, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Sarat Braimah, who confirmed the incident, said the boat had been recovered but search and rescue for the victims was ongoing.

According to her, the occupants contravened safety rules by not wearing reflective jackets before boarding.