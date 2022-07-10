.Urges residents to be vigilant, cautious

.Step-up zero tolerance for potholes campaign

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has expressed sympathy with residents of the state over heavy flash flooding experienced in several parts of the state on Saturday, including Oko Oba in Agege, urging everyone to remain vigilant and cautious as there will be more heavy rains till end of August 2022.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, made the remarks while reacting to the incident of flash flooding as a result of persistent rainfall with attendant havoc on residents and property across the metropolis.

Bello, explained that the flash flooding on old Oko Oba Road followed the ceaseless rainfall of over 10 hours that led to the overflowing of the Oko Oba Canal Channel which is presently undergoing expansion.

Bello, while appealing to residents to be very cautious stressing that “Lagos will experience more heavy rains till end of August and all residents and motorists should avoid wading through floods while it is raining to avert possible disaster.”

He, therefore, urged all those in depressed and lowlying areas in the state presently, to be wary of water level and be ready to move to high areas during the rainfall to safeguard lives and properties.

The Commissioner, also enjoined the people to compliment the efforts of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang of the state that are busy freeing up all clogged black spots all the time by not dumping refuse into drains and canals.

Bello, said that the Oko-Oba Canal in Agege is being expanded to allow for the containment of more storm water that would reduce flooding in the area.

He explained that the state government has always adviced that motorists and residents should be cautious and refrain from wading through flood waters during heavy rainfalls largely because of the dangers inherent in it.

Bello added that the contractor handling the expansion project has been slowed down by the intensity of the rains of the past weeks “but is committed to a completion of the project.”

He reiterated that because of the coastal nature of the state, it is bound to experience flooding when there is heavy rainfall, especially about a rainfall that started on Friday with high intensity and has not abated till over 36 hours after.

The commissoner added that all the water bodies into which the channels including the Oko Oba channel will deliver have risen and will only recede hours after the rainfall ceases.

LASG step up zero tolerance for potholes

Meanwhile, the state government is set to enhance its “zero tolerance for potholes” campaign to reverse road failures that resurfaced as a result of the erosion of asphalt on some roads at the start of the rainy season.

The Special Adviser to the state Governor, on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, disclosed this during a media chat, stating that the Public Works Corporation would fix inner roads and critical road networks already identified across Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos.

According to Adeyoye: “Through the campaign, inner streets and critical road networks have been identified and will be fixed in order to make every part of Lagos motorable and liveable for the people.”

She explained that some major roads like Ijede and Oba Sekumade in Ikorodu were being rebuilt to prevent integrity issues on the infrastructure, which deteriorated in the past because fundamental issues were not addressed.

Adeyeye maintained that the roads will be built in a sustainable manner to confront and resolve the problems identified with previous construction work along the axis.

Her words: “Over the years, whether because of the sideways capacity of the drainages, we did not do what we needed to do. Now, we have a deck-on-pile at Oba Sekumade, a lined canal to serve as drainage. We will do some form of urban regeneration and address areas that are already in a deplorable manner.

“I can tell you that roads are being fixed to ease connectivity, which shows that the government is working to improve the intra-modal transport system”.

On the Lekki-Epe expressway, Adeyoye stated that the corridor has witnessed massive development in the last 10 years, explaining that the glitches experienced on the axis was due to failure of the pavement because there were no drainages.

“As a government, we envisaged that with the development along that corridor, which is the fastest-growing corridor and a developing economic nerve centre of Lagos housing Dangote refinery, many companies and industries, it is imperative to make the reconstruction and upgrading of Lekki-Epe Expressway a priority to ease movement and stop the issue of bad road and flooding in the area,” she stated.

Adeyoye, said desilting and drainage services have been stepped up to make commuting easier and address issues causing flooding that has plagued residents since the rains started.

“Lagos is always considering the citizenry and will stop at nothing to put the people first by making sure every area has access to good and well-drained roads, she assured.

While confirming that some roads like Isuti and Captain Davies roads in Alimosho are ready for commissioning to improve the commuting experience of residents, Adeyeye, said the Akesan-Badore Road is also under construction.