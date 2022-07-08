National leadership of Fitters Senior Staff Association of Nigeria ( FISSAN), has called on Federal Government to take necessary steps to end the lingering strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU for the interest of Nigerian students.

The union, in a statement today, in Warri, Delta State, signed by Comrade Ambaiowei A. Ambaiowei, President; and Comrade Morrister P.O Idibra, National Secretary, said: ” it’s quite unfortunate that the federal government has undermined and probably intend to ridicule and collapse our educational system by deliberately allowing the ASUU strike to linger.

” The ASUU strike, no doubt had negatively affected the students and children who have been at home for months. We are supporting the resolution by the National Executive council of Nigerian Labour Congress NLC, that the government is responsible for the strike action by its failure to honour a legally valid collective bargaining agreement.

” Abandoning the students at home for months was not for the best interest of the country. We demand that the strike should be called off immediately to enable students return to their studies.”

FISSAN leadership also faulted the recent ill-advised declaration of “no work – no pay” policy and the stoppage of the salaries of the striking university teachers by the federal government.

Meantime, the association has also backed the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC’s, resolution to organize a one-day solidarity action in support of Congress affiliates in the education sector.

It will be recalled that the National Executive Council of Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, had described the stoppage of salaries of striking university workers as draconian especially since government is responsible for the strike action by its failure to honour a legally valid collective bargaining agreement.