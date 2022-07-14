.

By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

Representatives and Leaders of Artisan Fishermen Association of Nigeria from the five Niger Delta states, who are victims of Shell Bonga Oil Spill, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on multi-national oil companies in the region to put an end to the environmental degradation and pollution in the region.

The group, which addressed newsmen in Benin City, yesterday, also lamented that the continuous effects of the activities of these oil companies have not only destroyed their main source of livelihood but also posed a serious health danger to the people and the ecosystem.

Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, Chima Williams, in a letter to President Buhari, acknowledged what he described as the positive steps of the president in environmental protection and preservation over the years.

He said: “Mr President, I want to use this medium to appeal to you to use your good offices and as a caring father to bring all the parties together, including all the petroleum extractive companies, such as Shell, Exxon Mobil, Nigerian Agip Oil Company and Total Energy and the victims of their operations, relevant government agencies and authorities to discuss workable solutions to the environmental despoliation arising from their operational methodologies in the country.

“A situation where the multinational oil companies are currently running away from their responsibilities of restoring the Nigerian environment to the way it was before their extractive adventures and restituting citizens, whose livelihood pattern has been either distorted or dislodged by the dislocation of their societal fabrics in the name of divestment should be addressed and discouraged until the needful is done.

“I believe that as a listening father you have always been to the downtrodden masses of Nigerians, especially the Artisan Fishermen Association of Nigeria members’ victims of Shell Bonga Oil Spill, you will bring succour to them before your administration winds up.”