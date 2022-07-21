By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The first fibre optic cables factory in West Africa and fifth in Africa by Coleman Technical Industries Limited, CTIL, has been commissioned in Ogun State, just as the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, promised a port channel to facilitate export soon.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Abiodun gave approval for land to the firm to commence the building of a bigger factory next month.

His words: “I understand that Coleman industries would be commencing the building of another factory that would be three times this current size in the next one month, this I have been hinted that they may require land from the state government. Let me assure you that you already have approval for that land”.

In his welcome address, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Coleman Technical Industries Limited, Mr. George Onafowokan, said that the factory was built in response to President Mohammadu Buhari’s call for rapid development of digitalization penetration in Nigeria economy and the drive for local content development in country capacity building driven by the Local Content Board, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB.

He added that the encouragement in the form of incentives by Ogun state formed the basis for which the investment was embarked upon by the company.