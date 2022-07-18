—Destroys property worth millions of naira

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Raging fire on Monday, has gutted the Okobaba Plank Market, adjacent Third Mainland Bridge, Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, destroying goods and property worth millions of naira.

The situation has led to commotion in the area as miscreants took advantage to loot wares.

Men of the Lagos State Fire and other rescue team are already at the scene to put out the fire and prevent it from extending to nearby structures.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident.

As of 2 pm, Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency’s fire unit and Lagos Fire and Federal Fire Services were already curtailing the fire.

“The agency has made a request for security cover as hoodlums and miscreants are hampering the efforts of the joint responders,” LASEMA boss lamented.