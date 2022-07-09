Contemporary issues in governance, economics and trade will take centre stage in Lagos on Friday, July 8, as banking and finance experts and academics, including the President of Afrexim Bank, Cairo, Egypt Prof. Benedict Oramah as Keynote Speaker, launch a festschrift, titled “The New Normal As Option for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.” sponsored by the Department of Economics of Glorious Vision University, Ogwa Edo State.

The 20-chapter book written by more than 30 contributors in honour of former Vice President of African Development Bank, and pioneer Pro-Chancellor of Glorious Vision University,(GVU), Chief Bisi Ogunjobi, OON. They will focus on such issues like budget financing, trade restriction, human capital development, governance and COVID-19 policy response and post pandemic strategic plans.

Other issues to be interrogated are sustainable public economic recovery in Nigeria, security, globalization and social justice, fallow state of Africa, foreign direct investment and Afrexim bank as catalyst for intra-Africa trade and investment and the newly established African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The event which will hold at the Imperial Hall, Jobi Fele Way, Ikeja, will be chaired by the former Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Michael Faborode, while the Key Launchers are the Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), Hon. Bunmi T. Ojo and Executive Chairman, MidOil Refining & Petrochemicals Company Ltd, Mrs. Elizabeth Akintonde. The Pro Chancellor & Chairman, Governing Council of GVU, Prof Peter Okebukola will be amongst those who will unveil the book.