By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

The International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, under the aegis of International Human Rights Housing Project, IHRHP, Weekend, described as machiavellian and sinister, the recent activities of demolition of houses carried out by the Federal Government, FG.

The new Director, IHRHP, Dr. Edward Olutoke, while addressing journalists at a state function in the Ikeja Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, cautioned FG to do due diligence before carrying-out actions particularly as it concerns housing in Nigeria.

He, however stated that because of the complex and intricate nature of housing rights and tenement laws across the globe, the need for extensive dialogue with local and international stakeholders should be expended before carrying out demolition of any building.

According to him, I condemn in strong terms the Machiavellian and sinister approach deployed by overzealous State, Federal and Local Government agents in demolishing houses across the country;

“This uncivil approach as was reflected in the case of Prophet Odumeje in Anambra state, involves verbal and physical abuse which is an infringement of a person’s rights and could lead to an indictment on the government of the day.

“While my office greatly frowns at citizens erecting structures without due official approvals, the government should carry bodies like the International Human Rights Commission and other relevant bodies along in demolishing structures which have taken people’s sweats and lifelong savings to put up in other to ascertain the rationale and motives behind such demolition exercises vis a vis plans for forestalling such acts and compensations where necessary”, he said.

He noted that adhering to this advice would give credence to any Governments’ urban development duties, in line with global best practices.

The Director further revealed that his office has swung into action to unravel the veracity of the government’s claims and the owners of the affected properties as to detect and publicize issues of violations of fundamental human rights and insist on compensations where necessary.

He assured Nigerians that a time would come when they would have access to affordable and comfortable shelter in their names through the efforts of the International Human Rights Commission all across the nation.

