By Umar Yusuf

The Federal government has issued a one week ultimatum to the contractor handling Yola to Mubi road in Adamawa State to return to site or risks sack.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Boss Mustafa, who spoke yesterday while on a visit to site, expressed displeasure over the contractor’s care free attitude to the project despite collecting huge amount of money.

According to him, “I am disappointed with the level of work here; normally it is government that owes contractors and not contractor owing government. This contract of Yola-Mubi road was awarded to AG Vision in 2017 for N22 billion because of the slow pace of work, there was a review and this year another N29billion was approved, we do not want another review, the company must return to site or face the consequences.”

Mustapha said the Federal Government remained committed to giving Nigerians good roads and other infrastructure, stressing that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, would inject funds into the project because of its strategic importance, linking Borno and Adamawa States.

Speaking in the same vein, the Minister of Transportation who oversees the Ministry of Works, Mua’zu Aji told the contractor, “your company is exhibiting incompetence.”