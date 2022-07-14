By Femi Bolaji

Displaced Persons and Vulnerable families in Taraba have received assorted food items from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Minister for Transportation, Muazu Sambo, at the flag-off exercise in Jalingo, the state capital, said the gesture was to cushion the effect of rising cost of food commodities.

According to him, “ This initiative is to impact Nigerians across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

“This programme is part of the Federal Government’s efforts at ensuring food security and poverty alleviation, as well as cushioning the effects of rising prices of food items.

“The well-being of Nigerians has always been and will continue to be this administration’s priority.”

The president who said items are to be given free of charge also warned that it is a criminal offence to sell the food commodities.

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, who had earlier spoken, commended the FG for the initiative and solicited for more support.

The Emir Of Muhri, HRH Abbas Tafida, while appreciating the FG said Taraba has the capacity to feed the nation.

He however tasked residents of the state to get to work by being productive rather than wait for handouts.