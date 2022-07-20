By Peter Egwuatu

FBN Holdings Plc, has explained its position on the Federal High Court granting an ex-parte order against it and some respondents over its 10th Annual General Meeting, AGM, stressing that the meeting was duly and validly held with all requisite regulatory and statutory parties in attendance.

In a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, and signed by FBN Holdings Acting Company Secretary, Adewale Arogundade, stating: “FBN Holdings Plc remained unaware of any lawsuit or court order against it until about 3 pm today (Monday) when a copy of same was served on it. The exparte order essentially directs FBN Holdings and other Respondents to maintain status quo ante bellum prevailing before FBN Holdings Plc’s 10th AGM held on June 20, 2022 pending the hearing and final determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

Continuing the statement added: “Without prejudice to the said court order, FBN Holdings Plc confirms that the subject AGM was duly and validly held with all requisite regulatory and statutory parties in attendance. FBN Holdings Plc has briefed its lawyers to review the said exparte order to ensure its full representation in court on July 22, 2022 to which the same was adjourned.”