By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has terminated the appointment of his political aides.

The action which was in consonant with state’s transition law was also to ensure payments of entitlements of political office holders and their terminal benefits.

A memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Foluso Daramola, which was obtained by newsmen in Ado-Ekiti over the weekend, said that Fayemi approved the termination of their appointment with effect from July 31, 2022.

He further stated that the action would pave the way for the state government to process all outstanding allowances to the affected officials, for a smooth transition from the incumbent administration to the new government.

The memo read in part: “A Transition Committee was constituted to among others, evolve strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the incoming government.

“One of the duties of the Committee, in line with Ekiti State Transition Law, is to ensure the payment of entitlements of political office holders including their terminal benefits.

“Dr Kayode Fayemi has approved that the services of all Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants and Executive Assistants would end on July 31, 2022 to enable the State Government process all outstanding allowances of the affected officials more so that the Government is winding up.”