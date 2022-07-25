For people who pay close attention to Afrobeat community, it was obvious that young artiste Dani was going to break into the music scene with full force.

Dani’s buzz seemed nominal next to many of his peers as he suddenly flushed into the Naija music scene; there is no doubt that Dani has the potential to be the biggest star of them all.

A broader hip-hop audience discovered this young dude and his distinctive personal flair. His single is set to make a big splash upon release.

He recently spoke to newsmen on how music started for him and the big things to expect from his stable

Let’s get to meet you, who is Dani Music?

My name is Onwuha Daniel Uchenna, and I go by the stage name Dani. I’m a singer and composer from Nigeria.

Give us info on your background

I was born in Abuja but I’m originally from Enugu state; the eastern part of Nigeria. I did live in Ghana before moving to Lagos .

How did music start for you?

For me, music began in secondary school, and as I worked on refining my style, I eventually became a musician.

What inspires your style of music?

My personal experiences, things that have happened in the past, and current events all influence my musical approach.

What stands you out from other music artists?

I’m releasing a melody and sound that is uniquely mine, combining several elements to produce a unique sound.

What project are you currently working on?

I’m currently collaborating with several excellent musicians and producers on a number of songs. It’ll be made available as an EP. It will be out soon. I took my time working on this project.

Where do you see yourself in a few years?

Since God knows best, has taken me this far, and is still pushing me, I’ll say that I see myself on a wider platform than I had anticipated. The objective is to be universal; my music is well-liked worldwide, and concerts frequently sell out. With my music, I hope to rule the globe.