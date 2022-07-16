By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats superstar singer, Wizkid has received a lovely happy birthday message from his baby mama & manager, Jada Pollock. The US-born music executive and an entrepreneur celebrated Wizkid on his 32nd birthday, calling the singer “Baby” with a lovely romantic picture.

However, fans are speculating about a lovely relationship between Wizkid and Pollock as the romantic picture shows Wizkid putting his hands around Pollock.

Happy Birthday Baby 🖤

Wizkid and Pollock first met in 2012, but their relationship was made public in 2017 after they welcomed their son, Zion, who is Wizkid’s third child.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans-

@Cruisewithmee Jada press their neck well 😹😹. #WizkidAt32

@IfedayoSkillz Jada and big wiz’s love is beautiful ngl!

@Zsauceboi Jada and Big wiz. we love to see it 😅❤️