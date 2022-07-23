The season 7 of Africa’s most popular reality TV show, BBNaija with this year’s theme ‘Level Up’ kicked off on Saturday.

Fans have begun to pour in their thoughts on the show’s housemates as well as the setting of the house.

Vanguard learnt on Saturday’s night that some fans have begun to lament the setting of the BBN house has surfaced online.

Photos of the house seen by Vanguard has combination of colours from the kitchen to the diary room, bedroom and every section of the house to provide housemates with the best in the next 10 weeks.

Despite the colorful designs, some Nigerians have expressed their displeasure of the house.

While some are arguing that there are so much colours, others said the setting looks more like a kindergarten classroom.

Below are some of the reactions:

@Beccax wrote: It is disappointing please. There’s so much going with the decor.

@Joycrown_01 said: Wow. Multicolor (adding laugh emoji).

@lamjanz wrote: It is too tacky. When it is not kindergarten class’

@essay_liner tweeted: What’s the meaning of the triangles, rectangle, circle and X? What significance does it have?

@mickeyhouse wrote: I am not sure this is the main house for Big Brother. This is just for temporal use.

@Bolatee wrote: It looks adireish.