By Adeleye Adegboyega

Music fans are excited and elated as Afrobeats legendary duo, Peter & Paul Okoye popularly known as P-Square released the teaser for their much anticipated new single titled “Jaiye”.

The song is an Amapiano party vibe and it is set to drop on July 22nd 2022.

The teaser was a short video of both singers dancing in a frenzy & celebratory atmosphere to the feel good vibe, which literally means to “Jaiye”.

It was released with the caption:

” Wait for it! 🔥🔥🔥22-07-22 #JAIYE #BrandNewPsquare”

The announcement got fans excited as they have been yearning for a new single from the music duo since their reunion. This is P-Square’s first single in the new era.

Here are some of the reactions-

P-square is back again!!! — Gift Ofodum (@the_vine_gift) July 13, 2022

I have watched this for more than three times. All I can say is these guys are the best combo in Nigeria's history. — Your King 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@ChibuOkorie) July 14, 2022

The lads occupying the center stage temporarily should start packing their belongs to leave….#psquare — proudly_Ubakala (@fataisy89) July 13, 2022

Similarly, Peter Okoye, one-half of the duo had assured fans earlier in the week that they were ready to drop a new single.

He said: “2 brand new singles from PSQUARE 2 be announced in 4 days time! And of cos its coming out this same month of July! Get ready to update your play list and get your dancing shoes ready to dance! #PsquareSeason.”

The music duo who are also twin brothers unceremoniously split in 2017 but reunited last year to celebrate their 40th birthday.

P-square is also set to host a reunion tour spanning across 100 cities.

The tour is tagged #Psquare100CitiesWorldTour and it kicks off in London on September 21st.