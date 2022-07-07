Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva has announced that her husband, Olu Jacobs will be featuring in a stage play come December as part of his 80th birthday celebration.

Joke Silva who shared the good news on her official Instagram page stated that the stage play titled ‘Holy Child’, was written by Olu Jacobs and features them as a couple.

The play was first performed in 1986 and also in 1987 and 1993.

Sharing a photo from the first performance, Joke Silva wrote “Olu Jacobs as Joseph, Joke Silva as Mary in the Musical HOLY CHILD written by Olu Jacobs and directed by late Tunde Oloyede. The first stage production by Lufodo, the production outfit owned by the duo. Holy Child premiered at the National Theatre Cinema Hall 2 in December 1986. It was performed again in 1987 and again in 1993. It will be performed in December 2022 @ Glover Memorial Hall by Lufodo. 80th birthday loading”

The announcement has since sent the entire Nigerian movie industry and fans of Olu Jacobs into a jubilatory mood.

“Can’t wait!!! You too were magic together also on stage. You’ve been blessed my sister” Yemisi Wada wrote.

Monique wrote “ You Both are the biggest Inspiration we’ve ever had in the Industry, when people say marriage cant work between two in the Creative industry, I’m proud to show them my Mentors, that anything is possible, it’s only a choice. I love you Mama and Papa.”

Queen Amina wrote “Ah, I was a child when this came out. I didn’t watch it sad enough but I remember the ads promoting the play, RMD and Mrs Taiwo Ajayi Lycett featured in it as well.”

Kemi Mercy wrote “This is pure Grace and Mercy. Big Congratulations ma… It’s a success already and God continue to keep your home. AMEN”