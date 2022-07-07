By Miftaudeen Raji

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has tipped Secretary of Defence, Liz Truss as the next UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservatives.

Fani-Kayode stated this on Thursday via his verified Twitter handle.

His tweet read: “Boris is out and I believe that Liz Truss, the Secretary of Defence, will be the next leader of the Conservatives and Prime Minister.”

The former minister, however, described Truss as a hysterical and bellicose pro-Ukrainian, saying her anti-Russian jingoism will serve her and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) well.

“Her anti-Russian jingoism will serve her and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) well when she gets there and the world will be a step closer to WW3 (World War III),” he said.

Recall that the embattled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned today, Thursday, following a rebellion within his Conservative Party.

Johnson had become embroiled in a web of scandals that forced his core supporters to forsake him.

Over 50 members of the government and five cabinet ministers have resigned since Tuesday.

In the heat of the crisis, Johnson’s former deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher resigned following allegations of groping two men last week.

Johnson, who was initially insistent on remaining in power, eventually agreed to resign.

The UK Prime Minister had won a landslide victory in December 2019, while holding on to the promise of delivering a Brexit deal and leading the UK to a bright future outside the European Union, EU.

