Farmers in Akpaa Mbato community, Obingwa Local Government Area, Abia State, have cried out over the destruction of their crops by cows herded by Fulani herdsmen.

They lamented that famine looms in the community if nothing was done to compensate them for the huge losses they have incurred from the destructions.

The Farmers who spoke through the Youth President of the Community, Mr. Steve Ugboaja,lamented that the Fulani herdsmen invaded their community with over 500 cows and destroyed cassava, vegetables,maize, among other crops which they farm in large expanses of land.

He said; “Farmers in Akpaa Mbato are now counting their losses over the destruction of communal farms in the community. Our people usually invest money in farming crops like cassava,vegetables ,maize, and other crops in large expanses of land, but all have been destroyed by Fulani cows. These farmers collected huge sums in loans and now, they are in trouble. Famine looms in the community unless something is done to avert the crisis.”

Ugboaja disclosed that he had reported the matter to the Abia State committee set up to mediate between farmers and herdsmen.