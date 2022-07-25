…Bar staff from accessing their offices

…Terrorists shift grounds, demand N100m each on each victim

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Families of abducted victims in the AK-9 Kaduna-bound train, Monday, stormed the Federal Ministry of Transportation, preventing staff members from gaining entrance into the ministry’s headquarters.

This is coming less than 24 hours after terrorists released videos of the abducted 41 persons still in captivity being flogged with threats of killing them if their demands were not met.

This is as a representative of the victims, Ahmed Aruwa told newsmen that the terrorists are demanding payment of N100m on each of the victim to release them