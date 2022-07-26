Operatives of the Lagos Command of EFCC have arrested two self-acclaimed spiritualists, one Alfa Abiodun Ibrahim and Wale Adifala, who along with one Ifawole Ajibola (aka Baba Kalifa currently on the run), allegedly conspired to defraud an aspiring House of Representatives member in Ekiti State, of the total sum of N24,071,000 which they claimed was to be used to secure spiritual help for the political ambition.

They were arrested on July 7, 2022 in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, following a petition against them, alleging that after collecting the said sum, the whole efforts came to a dead end.

Under interrogation by operatives, Adifala, admitted to collecting the sums of money from their victim, including N2.9 million, which he claimed was used to buy black, brown and white cows, rams, lavender perfume, rings among other items, to carry out sacrifices at different times.

“I also linked up on the matter with Ifawole Ajibola, and we continued with the sacrifices together, until we were arrested by EFCC,” he said.

Ibrahim, who was the one who had prior contact with the victim, , admitted collecting money at different times.

“Our own is just to pray and do the necessary sacrifices, which we did, and to leave the rest to God, however, along the line, the zoning for the Reps seat was taken away from Oye-Ekiti to Ikole-Ekiti,” he said.

They were arrested along with some of their instruments of trade.