The failed bridge at Ilo-Boundary Ajegunle

By Esther Onyegbula

FOR residents of Ilo-Boundary Ajegunle, a border community between Lagos and Ogun states, life takes a frightening twirl, yearly when the rainy season begins.

Ironically, the season which ought to be a harbinger of blessing brings residents so much pain and distress as the only link bridge into the community collapsed several years back. The situation has caused several residents, especially children, to be swept into the canal by the raging flood anytime it rains.

When Vanguard Metro visited the community, it was discovered that the link bridge in the community has collapsed and needs urgent repair as it has become a death trap killing people due to erosion. Erosion has worsened the state of the dilapidated bridge because the sand was not dredged. Commuters avoid the dilapidated bridge. No doubt, the situation is a disaster waiting to happen as houses and business centres including offices close to the canal, will soon cave in as the canal walls are gradually being washed away by erosion.

The Folashade Tinubu market at the Ojokoro end of the bridge has been consumed by erosion resulting in traders relocating from the market due to fear of being swept away.

Speaking to Vanguard Metro, a trader in the community, Mrs Omotayo said the canal is the boundary between Lagos state and Ogun state. “When someone is coming from Lagos into our community, this is the road they pass through. Unfortunately, whenever it rains, the flood usually sweeps people away. Once it begins to rain, I close my shop; take my children and run back home because of the flood. Because once the canal is full nobody can pass through the link bridge. In the month of May, flood swept away a young man, who was trying to cross through the link bridge. His corpse was discovered later.”

Mr Jimoh Folajimi revealed that several school children have fallen into the canal during rainy days. “Recently, a meat seller identified as Mathew and the wife of a Community Development Association chairman and several others have died after they were swept into the flooded canal during heavy downpours. She was swept away by the flood, while crossing through the link bridge. Before she could be rescued she had died. Our children keep falling into the canal when returning from school each time it rains. We need help.”

Calling on the Southwest Coordinator National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye to save them from impending disaster, Jimoh Folajimi said the community needs urgent intervention. “Our appeal to NEMA is a desperate one as the canal and Link Bridge in our community have become death traps, killing people due to flooding. The bridge is already collapsing while the canal needs urgent repair.”

The resident’s appeal came after sending several letters to the Lagos and Ogun state governments to fix the flood-prone canal and bridge to no avail.

It was learned that at a point, residents in the community had to embark on self-help by sand-filling the canal and using drums including spending millions of Naira to ward off the raging flood anytime it rains but, it has not yielded any result,” Folajimi added.

Lamenting, the Chairman, Community Development Association, Ilo Ajegunle Boundary, Pastor Jeremiah Omomogbe said “We have over 100,000 residents and the canal is in worse shape now. We have written letters to Lagos State Ministry of Environment and they have been here to assess it. They drew a plan on paper that they will soon start work. They came with their equipment and left. I have taken more than twenty letters to governor Sanwo-Olu and the ministry. I went to the engineer called Mr Sanusi at Obalende area to ask why they left without working on the canal but they did not give me any favourable answer.”

Chief Mrs Bose Ibrahim the leader of the Folashade Market, Ilo Oja said, “This market was given to the traders by Folashade Tinubu. She bought five plots of land and gave them out for market but flooding from the dredging of the canal is washing away the market. We loaded five lorries of sand daily to stop the erosion to no avail. The situation is beyond us and government needs to intervene urgently to save our livelihood, but for more than four years, nothing has been done.”

Mr Suraju Ojikuto, the chairman of the abattoir in the Ilo- Boundary Ajegunle community, while speaking on the danger the canal poses, said, ” There was a time it rained heavily during the day and three children going home fell and the canal wall collapsed. They were swept away. Fortunately, some of our meat sellers saw what happened and they quickly jumped into the floodwater and rescued the children and took them home. The rain has started again and the flood is sweeping people to their graves. We need help.”

When Vanguard Metro contacted the Southwest Coordinator National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye said it is not an environmental issue and it is not in the jurisdiction of NEMA. NEMA doesn’t deal with road construction, I advise you to reach out to the Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works. I was at the community with my team on Tuesday, I advised the community leaders to reach out to reach out to the Federal Ministry of Works. Fortunately, their paramount ruler was a retired staff of the Federal Ministry of Works. I advised them appropriately, based on my understanding of the roles of every government agency.

I was there yesterday and I brought the two communities together for unity of action and purpose. Also, the reported death should not have occurred at all if they observe proper safety precautions because there is single residential house near the collapsed bridge. And the markets are well demarcated and elevated away from the collapsed areas.”