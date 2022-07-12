By Juliet Umeh

After a $44 billion failed deal with Twitter over breach of agreement, founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, yesterday, mocked Twitter Inc’s, on legal threats to sue him, following his move to abandon the takeover deal.

He tweeted that the social media firm would need to disclose more information on bots and spam accounts.

According to the series of the tweets, Musk said: “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. Then, they wouldn’t disclose BoT Info. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose BoT Info in court.”

The series of tweets, yesterday, were the entrepreneur’s first public response since he made public his intention to ditch the offer on Friday because Twitter had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

Bots or spam are fake accounts and are referred to inauthentic accounts that imitate how people use Twitter. Some spam accounts are automated, but others are operated by people, making it complicated to detect them.

Senior Research Analyst at a technology company, Benchmark, Mr. Mark Zgutowicz, said: “Twitter’s board must contemplate the potential harm to its employee and shareholder base of any additional internal data exposed in litigation.

‘’In the past, Musk has been voicing concern over spam bots on Twitter for years. In 2020, he appeared at an event for Twitter employees, and encouraged the company to do more to prevent and remove spam bots.’’

It would be recalled that in less than three months ago, the billionaire struck a blockbuster $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. He proclaimed that the company had “tremendous potential.”

Since then, Musk has changed his tune; he sniped at Twitter’s top executives and unleashed tweets taunting the company’s board.

He complained that the social media service had too many spam accounts and that he could not get insight into the issue.