From left, Founder Mirabel Centre and Managing Partner-Partnership For Justice, Mrs Itoro Eze-Anaba; British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Wendy Campbell Laing and member Board of Mirabel Centre, Amina Salihu, during a networking reception to celebrate 9th anniversary of Mirabel Centre ‘The First Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Nigeria held in Abuja.

Mirabel Centre, Nige­ria’s first Sexual As­sault Referral Centre, (SARC) recently celebrated its ninth-year anniversa­ry Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in Abuja.

In commemoration of the centre’s landmark, the British High Commissioner, Catri­ona Laing CB hosted a networking reception in her residence to strengthen trust and accountability, discourse chal­lenges as well as receive feed­back and evaluation to further fulfil the organisation’s mandate from partners.

The programme had in attendance donor partners and other critical stakeholders from across the country.

From left, Mrs Yoko Matsunaga; Japanese Ambassador, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi and Founder Mirabel Centre and Managing Partner- Partnership For Justice, Mrs Itoro Eze-Anaba.

From left, Mr Sarahjit Singh; Mr Jonathan Bacon of British Council and Founder Mirabel Centre and Managing Partner- Partnership For Justice, Mrs Itoro Eze-Anaba.

From left, Toyin Akinniyi, Principal Luminate; EU delegation Esme Stuart and NAWOJ President , Ladi Bala.

Founder Mirabel Centre and Managing Partner- Partnership For Justice, Mrs Itoro Eze-Anaba (right) and Mr James Clristoff of Canada.