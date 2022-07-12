Mirabel Centre, Nigeria’s first Sexual Assault Referral Centre, (SARC) recently celebrated its ninth-year anniversary Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in Abuja.
In commemoration of the centre’s landmark, the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing CB hosted a networking reception in her residence to strengthen trust and accountability, discourse challenges as well as receive feedback and evaluation to further fulfil the organisation’s mandate from partners.
The programme had in attendance donor partners and other critical stakeholders from across the country.