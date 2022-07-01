By Biodun Busari

Meta Platforms Inc, the owner-company of Facebook, an online social media network has cut down 30% on its 2022 earlier hiring plan.

According to a memo sighted by Reuters, the American company also warned employees of a terrible futuristic economic mishap.

These were disclosed by the chief executive officer of the company, Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday.

“Meta has cut its objective for recruiting engineers in 2022 to about 6,000-7,000, down from an early plan to hire about 10,000 additional engineers. Meta acknowledged hiring freezes in general terms last month, but particular details have not been disclosed,” quoted Reuters.

“If I had to wager, I’d say this may be one of the worst downturns in recent history,” Zuckerberg said in a weekly staff question and answer session, audio of which was obtained by Reuters.

“There are probably a number of individuals at the firm that shouldn’t be here,” Zuckerberg stated.

“Part of my intention is that by raising expectations, having more aggressive goals, and just sort of turning up the heat a little bit, some of you could decide that this place isn’t for you, and that self-selection is OK with me,” he added.

The social media and technology corporation is preparing for a leaner second half of the year as it deals with macroeconomic challenges and data privacy impacts on its advertising business.