AMNESTY International has condemned in strong terms the alleged extra-judicial killing of seven youths in Imo by regional security outfit in the South East, Ebubeagu.

The group in a statement signed by the Director, Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, said: “It is horrifying that unarmed young men who clearly posed no threat to anyone were gunned down, in utter disdain for the right to life.

”Such killings cannot be justified under any circumstances whatsoever. Nigerian authorities must end these unlawful killings. Authorities must promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate the killings and bring to justice, in fair trials, anyone suspected of criminal responsibility.

”Authorities must also ensure access to justice and effective remedies for victims and their families. At least seven friends, including two siblings were allegedly extrajudicially executed, by members of the Ebubeagu state security outfit at Awomamma community in Oru East Local Government of Imo state on 17 July 2022.

“The young men were returning to their village after attending a wedding ceremony in a neighboring community before their vehicle was intercepted by members of the Ebubeagu security outfit, extrajudicially killing seven and arresting two on Sunday night.

perpetrators to justice. Amnesty International is calling on the Nigerian authorities to put an end to the patterns of extrajudicial executions, by carrying out a prompt, impartial, independent and effective investigation into the killings and other human rights violations committed by the Ebubeagu security outfit and other law enforcement officials.”