L-R CEO, LifePage Group, Clement Oladipupo; Co-founder Pertinence Group, Sunday Olorunsheyi; Co-founder Pertinence Group, Wisdom Ezekiel; CEO Pertinence Group, Stephen Oluwatobi, at a panel session during the second edition of Wealth Summit.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Guests at the 2022 Wealth Summit will this Saturday, July 30, focus on the theme: “The real money of Lagos, ” to demystify how Nigeria’s economic capital, that house the extreme poor and rich, still provided enormous opportunities.

The summit, an initiative of Pertinence Group, a top-tier real estate firm, to be held at the Dome, KICC. Mende, will have as speakers: renowned inspirational speaker, Niyi Adesanya; Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede; and the National Youth Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Dayo Israel.

Other speakers expected at the summit included: the CEO, Commonsense Group, Dr. Olumide Emmanuel, and the Co-founders, Pertinence Group, Wisdom Ezekiel, and Dr. Olorunsheyi Sunday.

The organisers explained that opportunities to make suitable investments and also benefit from business mentorship were some of the benefits of attending the event.

According to the Summit’s Head, Organizing Committee, Damilare Oshokoya, participation at the summit is free, but registration is compulsory. He also mentioned that the summit would serve as a kickstarter for a week-long celebration to mark the 10th year anniversary of the Pertinence Group.

“Wealth Summit is the flagship programme of the Pertinence Group. It is one of our empowerment pillars.

The company is a people empowerment and enterprise development firm; and we want to ensure that we stay on that pillar, as we have done in the last 10 years,” said Oshokoya.

On how Wealth Summit came about, Oshokoya said, “The Co-founders of the company thought it wise to bring in industry leaders with genuine stories to show how they moved from nothing to something. Wealth Summit was thus conceived as a platform for them to share their stories to inspire young people, the working class, and aspiring entrepreneurs, on ‘hacking’ their way to wealth.

“The summit has for three years brought the knowledge of prosperity and wealth to our community and nation, and we strongly believe this would eventually create more wealth and prosperity for the citizens and nation.

“The theme of the conference has always been the Real Money of Lagos, came from the idea that Lagos is the most populated city in Africa, housing the extremely poor and rich, but offering enormous opportunities.

”Wealth Summit is an avenue where young people come to learn, get inspired, and leave with actionable steps about wealth dynamics. This is the post-COVID era, where a lot of things have changed, so speakers at the year’s summit would be majoring in how to leverage the new world era.

“This year’s conference will be bigger and we are expecting over 5000 attendees onsite and online. And the beauty of this edition is that it is flagging off our 10th year anniversary as a brand. So we are very excited about it.”Oshokoya stated.