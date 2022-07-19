By Gabriel Olawale

Stakeholders have stressed the need to strengthen community structures in order to bridge the gap that exists between vulnerable population such as children, adolescents and pregnant women, and healthcare facilities where HIV testing and care services can be accessed.



This is one of the key recommendations made at the ‘Lafiyan Yara’ project dissemination workshop held in Abuja.



The “proof of concept” project piloted by the Society for Family Health (SFH) and the Institute of Public Health, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, between 2019 and 2022, was funded by Aidsfond.



The Lafiyan Yara (Hausa phrase for ‘Well-being of Children’) project had aimed to, among other things, explore the use of Traditional Birth Attendants (TBAs), Village Health Workers (VHW), Proprietary Patent Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) to increase HIV knowledge, case identification, linkage to treatment and viral load suppression services among the target beneficiaries across eight LGAs in Taraba State.

The LGAs are Bali, Gashaka, Gassol, Jalingo, Karim Lamido, Sardauna, Wukari and Zing.



Speaking at the dissemination event, the Managing Director of SFH, Dr. Omokhudu Idogho, said that the perceived lag in the uptake of paediatric antiretrovirals (ARVs) in the country was linked to the weakness of the health system.



He, however, noted that the hard facts from the project showed that a total of 440,272 persons were tested for HIV through community structures, out of which 1,081 were identified as HIV positive and 1,020 linked to treatment, resulting in the achievement of 94 percent linkage rate in Taraba within the project period.



According to him, these outcomes emphasise the need to scale-up and amplify the use of local arrangements to improve active case finding among children less than 19 years as well as pregnant women with a view to linking them with ARV treatments.



Besides expanding the use of local community systems, the SFH also advocated for inclusion of the lesson learnt from the Lafiyan Yara Project into the national guidelines in order to ensure the country achieves zero paediatrics HIV infections.



“What we have learned over the last three years is the need to scale up the use of community structures, including the community pharmacies, the PPMVs and the local birth attendants who take delivery,

“We have also learned how to amplify and mobilise them as an army to actually improve case finding for paediatric antiretroviral treatments,” Idogho said.



Also speaking, Dr. Chris Elemuwa, the Director of Community Health Services, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), attributed the success of the Lafiya Yara project in Taraba to the guidance provided by the agency as well as the level of mobilisation by community structures in the state.



He explained, “In some areas like Zing LGA, if you look at the number of attendees to ante-natal care, you will discover that they increased exponentially, because of the level of mobilisation that we have made, the community structures on the ground, and the well orientated health workers.



“If we continue this way, in any part of the country, we will get success in our intervention programmes and activities.”



On his part, the Director-General of Taraba State AIDS Control Agency (TACA), Dr. Garba Danjuma, disclosed that the government, apart from providing the enabling environment for partners to achieve the deliverables of the Lafiyan Yara project, had also designed its own programmes towards reducing the prevalence of paediatrics HIV infections.



“We implemented our work through our local action committee on AIDS and the LGA level.



“The project was able to achieve a lot in Taraba with over 300,000 women and more than 100,000 children referred for testing and those that tested positive were linked to care,” he said.



In her remarks, PMTCT and Adolescent HIV Manager UNICEF, Dr. Abiola Davies, stated that the number of children and adolescents going for HIV testing services increased through active counseling.



However, she warned that active counseling alone was insufficient to guarantee that those who have tested positive for HIV will actually link up an appropriate health facility for ARV treatment.



“The major caveat with mere counseling is that you have to also accompany them to the centres where they can access ARV treatment.

That is an additional cost. Most times, after counseling, you may have to incentivise them to go the facilities,” she said.



The first phase of the Lafiyan Yara project has ended successfully after three years of assiduous work by the project team and national and state level actors to achieve the set objectives.



Some of the implementing partners on the Lafiyan Yara project were the National AIDS and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA) and the Taraba State Agency for the Control of AIDS (TACA).