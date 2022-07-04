Mr Ogundare

Mr Olufemi Ogundare, the Managing Director of Monumental Works Nigeria Limited, has urged Nigerians to embrace the Expended Polystyrene (EPS) technology to reduce construction cost and increase housing delivery.

Ogundare, an architect, gave this advice while taking newsmen on a tour of an estate under construction by Monumental Works at Opebi area of Lagos State on Monday.

The EPS technology involves the construction of houses from ready-made EPS foams sandwiched between a galvanized steel wire mesh that is plastered on both sides with concrete.

He said, the technology that was introduced into Nigeria’s construction industry about six years ago has not gained wide traction despite its numerous benefits.

According to him, it is shocking that Nigerians have not taken to EPS well enough given the several benefits inherent in buildings constructed with the innovative method.

“The is an alternative to sand and cement blocks that is impregnable and bulletproof because it is built with concrete.

“In other matters such as cost and environmentally friendly, it is better than the traditional way we are used to in Nigeria. This is to say that it is cost effective and suits the country’s climatic condition. In fact, it is an ideal choice for green buildings.

“So, it was not for nothing that it is well used in developed and other developing countries and Nigeria needs to play catch up in that regard,” Ogundare stated.

The Monumental Works Managing Director added that the technology has the capacity to bridge the country’s huge housing gap saying, “With EPS, it does not take time to complete a project and also for a fact, it is budget-friendly.”