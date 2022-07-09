By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THERE is excitement in the camp of Akwa Ibom State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress APC, have started returning to the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Among the prominent APC Stakeholders who returned to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday were governorship candidate of Accord Party(AP) in 2015, Bishop Sam Akpan, Dr Edet Ati, and Dr Bassey Antai and their supporters.

According to a statement signed by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Borono Bassey and made available to newsmen in Uyo, the APC defectors at a meeting to formally declare their return to the PDP, asserted that with their exit, the ship of the APC has sunk forever in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking on behalf of other defectors Bishop Akpan said their decision to return to the PDP was informed by the need to belong to a Party that remains the number one choice of Akwa Ibom people since the return of democratic rule in 1999.

According to the statement, Bishop Akpan appreciated the PDP for the great achievement recorded in the state, for always putting the people’s interest above other considerations as well as for receiving them back into the party with open arms.

The former International Coordinator of Akwa Ibom Peoples Forum (AKPF) and current chairman of Akwa Ibom Action Coalition (AAC) pledged their unwaveringloyalty to the PDP, and support towards the success of governor Udom Emmanuel’s succession agenda.

He specially commended Governor Udom’s leadership style, and expressed the optimism that the exceptional way he has led the State and the PDP family, would translate into another resounding electoral victory for the party in the 2023 election.

His words: “Akwa Ibom PDP has metamorphosed into a religion and movement that has become a way of life of Akwa Ibom People. And every politician in this State who is truthful will admit that it is impossible to beat this Party because they have continued to respect the unwritten but binding sociopolitical contract they have with the people.

“Today all of us, with hundreds of thousands of our supporters have decided to come back to the PDP fold which is where millions of Akwa Ibom people who wish this state well belong to.

“Do not let anyone deceive you, every truthful politician in Akwa Ibom State knows that the PDP will record flawless victories in all categories of elections in 2023.

“The robust structure of the PDP in all the nooks and crannies of this State, the unwavering acceptability of the PDP and the dogged commitment of all PDP stakeholders will always lead the party to success”

The Statement said the state Chairman of PDP, Hon. Aniekan Akpan while receiving the former APC chieftains commended them and their supporters for emptying their structure back to the PDP, and described their return as a demonstration of their love for Akwa Ibom State.

“Your decision to empty what was left of the APC in Akwa Ibom State into our Party the PDP shows that all of you are patriots who have recognized the need for Akwa Ibom State to continue on the path of sustained progress and development.

” Let me note here that posterity has recorded this patriotic step you’ve taken today. Let me therefore assure you that we will treat all Akwa Ibom people who have returned to the PDP as members of our party and will accord them all the rights and privileges due to all members and stakeholders.”, The PDP chair said.

The statement, added: “The massive defection of the former APC chieftains and bigwigs into the PDP, is coming barely 24 hours to the State-wide PDP Ward Meeting which has been scheduled to take place at the 329 wards in Akwa Ibom State”