By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats sensational superstar, Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as “Fireboy DML” thrilled fans with an energetic & amazing performance at the 2022 Afrobeats Festival held in Berlin, Germany.

He performed hit songs such as “Peru,” “Like I Do,” “Playboy,” “Tattoo,” as well as other amazing tunes on the night.

The singer took to his Instagram story to share pictures of the sweet words he got from excited fans as an appreciation for his phenomenal performance on the night..

Here is a comment made by an excited fan-

“Yooooo, I wanted to let you know that, after today’s afro nation festival in Berlin, you just earned a new fan!”

The fan also showered encomium on Fireboy;

“You were damn good!

Energy was good!

You made my hard earned money worth it!

You good. Keep doing what you doing!”

Another excited fan wrote-

“Darlin, I’m callin you!

I need a picture with you, pls!

I love you Fireboy!

Your Lisa”

He also shared a picture of a fan comparing his performance to the begging of the rainbow.

“Have you ever seen the begging of the rainbow?

Can’t get over the beauty.

@fireboydml you made my day unforgettable by lighting us & the sky up with your music & vibes”

The sensational artiste is set to drop his third studio album titled “Playboy” on August 5th. The 14-track album ” features his international hit-single “Peru” ft Ed Sheeran, last song release- ‘Playboy’ ,

‘Bandana’ ft. record label-mate, Asake as well as other amazing songs.

Season of wins for Fireboy DML

The singer recently bagged a nomination for Best International Act & gave a

fire-cracking performance at the 2022 BET Awards- making him the first ever African artiste to perform on the main stage at the BET Awards.

Last week, Fireboy also made history as he became the first-ever African

artiste to perform live at the 90,000-capacity Wembley stadium when he

performed his hit single “Peru(rmx)” ft. Ed Sheeran at the British star’s

concert.

It was an emotional night for him; the historic feat made him break down in

tears of joy backstage, as he serenaded fans with a phenomenal performance.

The sensational singer is having a fire season, with records and streams from

all over the world. He just earned 420 million total plays on Audiomack and hit

240 million streams on Boomplay…