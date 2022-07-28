Creative personality and BBNaija alumnus, Elozonam Ogbulu is set to have exclusive conversations with evicted BBNaija Level Up Housemates on the first-ever BBNaija Eviction Vodcast.

The BBNaija Eviction Vodcast is an up close and personal conversation with the evicted Housemates, as they share their experiences in Big Brother’s House.

The Eviction Vodcast will take a deep dive into what it was like for them to “bare it all” on the show. The first episode will drop in August, with episodes available on DStv Catch Up and Showmax.

The multi-talented creative personality is no stranger to the show as he was a housemate in the BBNaija Pepper Dem season.

He’s gone on to make a name for himself as one of the most creative housemates in the show’s history due to his impressive content, including skits, commercials and microfilms.

In 2018, he hosted his show “The Cliffhanger” where he sat down in conversations with young personalities, including some ex-BBNaija housemates.

“I’m excited to be hosting this Vodcast and getting the chance to have honest conversations with the evicted housemates”, Elozonam says.

“As an EX-BBNaija Housemate myself, I have an idea of what the experience is like and that knowledge will surely come into play in my conversations with the Level Up housemates,” he added.

The BBNaija experience on Showmax for fans this year is on the next level with lots of BBNaija content including the exclusive talk show BBNaija S7: The Buzz, hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa, the Eviction Vodcast, and Secret Diaries, which are short clips from the Diary Room, as well as Daily and Weekly Highlights episodes to download to your phone to watch later.

