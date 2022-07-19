Sports and gambling, to borrow an old cliché, are as old as time.

Like everywhere else, they have existed in Nigeria since time immemorial – well actually, since the country’s colonial years under the British Empire when they introduced European sports and gambling.

While sports has always been considered a fun and wholesome activity anywhere in the world though, gambling has quite the opposite reputation. For many, gambling was viewed as a nefarious, antisocial activity that was rejected and actively discouraged by the church and the government.

The recent merger between sports and gambling, however, has created an entirely different enterprise, an activity that is no longer perceived as a vice, but rather as an acceptable pastime for more than 50 percent of Nigeria’s population of 200 million, the largest in Africa.

Sports betting was introduced in the country in 2009. Like mushrooms sprouting after a rain, sports betting soon grew in popularity in this West African country and attracted more online betting sites, including betway, one of the most popular and trusted online sports sites to place your sports bet in Europe and Africa.

What pushed the popularity of sports betting to even greater heights were the breakthrough developments on the internet and online payment/payout systems that allowed players to easily transfer funds from their bank accounts and e-wallets to betting sites. The proliferation of convenience stores with digital payment portals has also made shopping and betting even easier and more convenient.

Another important factor that contributed to the growth of sports betting in Nigeria is the immense popularity of football, with many people showing support for their respective teams by placing bets on them. Many Nigerian athletes have been recognized for their world class football skills and are now playing for a variety of topnotch teams across Africa and Europe.

Unfortunately, it’s not all about passion and patriotism that has allowed sports betting to scale greater heights in Nigeria. Observers note that Nigeria’s growing sports betting industry may have profited from the country’s extended economic slump.

With poverty and unemployment, Nigerians, especially the youth, see sports betting as an opportunity to win big, while being a source of relief and distraction from idleness and boredom. Needless to say, this is certainly a cause for alarm for any government.

On the other hand, sport betting has become a major industry and contributes substantially to the country’s limited financial coffers. Proceeds from sports betting taxes, both from operators and winning bettors, are also used to support the training of local athletes and enhance their stature in global competitions, on top of other social services with funding derived from sports betting taxes.

Everyone seems to agree that there should be a delicate balance between government funds collected from online betting and government regulations to protect its citizens from possible gambling addiction that could have serious repercussions on the physical, emotional, financial health, and overall social well-being of its citizens.

Government regulators encourage sports betting sites, such as betway, to monitor gamers’ betting habits and to closely work with them to raise awareness and understanding about gambling addiction.

For now, gaining more positive psychological and economic benefits at a relatively low cost to society remains a major issue of consideration at this time in the history of the flourishing sports betting industry in Nigeria