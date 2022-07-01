.

By Nnamdi Ojiego, ASABA

Delta State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro, has inaugurated the Technical Working Committee of Delta State Human Capital Development Council, noting that developing human capital was essential for establishing a nation.

The event took place yesterday in Asaba.

The Delta State government established its Human Capital Development Council in accordance with a decision made by the National Economic Council, which is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. This was necessitated by observations made during the Economic Council Meeting regarding the low human capital development index in various important sectors throughout the 36 states that make up the federation.

While inaugurating the committee, Otuaro stressed the need for sufficient data collection in important sectors to boost the state’s development index in accordance with the National Economic Council’s agenda.

According to him, “the National Economic Council decided that each state should establish a technical working group to oversee few crucial areas of its human capital development and as such this committee will be in charge of compiling fundamental data in vital fields, including education, health, labor, and employment for use by the government as a yardstick to guide progress.”

Otuaro charged the committee to live up to expectation as the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration was very committed in finishing strong and as such 100 per cent was desired of them.

According to Otuaro, the state government would collaborate closely with the Federal Government in this area and have access to accurate statistical data in important industries.