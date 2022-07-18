From left: A Director of FCMB Group Plc, Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru; Governor of Ogun State, Dr. Dapo Abiodun; Chairman, First City Monument Bank, Otunba. Olutola Senbore; Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona and Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the 2022 Ojude-Oba Festival at Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

By Chukwuma Ajakah

Despite the heavy downpour of Monday, July 11, 2022, Ijebu Ode was agog as the ancient kingdom celebrated the famous Ojude Oba Festival after a two-year break occasioned by the global coronavirus pandemic. In this interview, Founder of First City Monument Bank, FCMB, Otunba Michael Olasunbomi Balogun, CON, the Otunba Tunwase, the Olori Omo-Oba Akile Ijebu, Head of the Princes and the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians, a distinguished son of the soil, reveals what the festival meant to the people and why the bank continues to play a major role in sustaining the age-long tradition. Excerpts:

Considering that there was a two-year break before the 2022 festival holding today, is the Ojude Festival here to stay?

Every Ijebu person is so proud of the Ojude Oba Festival that wherever we are we always make time to come and pay homage to the Oba, the Awujale of Ijebuland. The Ijebus are very resourceful people. I’m one of them. We are very proud of our cultural heritage. We believe in showing off in opulence and style when you make the money and become a success in your endeavour. What appears to be missing is the vibrant mood associated with the festival in the past. In those days, even at the last event held two years ago, by 9:00 am, everywhere would be vibrating. I didn’t see that today. I’ll mention my observation to the organizers. You will see a change next year. May be the lethargy was occasioned by the two-year gap and the rains of today. Having been on the throne for 62 years, our Oba is about the longest serving in Nigeria. That’s what thanking God for. Like when I celebrated my 80th birthday 8 and half years ago (He’s now 88 plus), I looked round, very few of my age mates were there.

Why does the FCMB continue to associate with the Ojude Oba Festival? Is it because of the expected returns on investment?

Ah! That is interesting. First, I must say it is patriotism. God gave me FCMB. The only way we can show solidarity with the founding fathers is to participate in worthy causes such as this. That’s patriotism. Although the bank is not motivated by financial considerations, the people see it as their own and invest in it. Apart from Ijebu Ode, other towns have obas, but we have a long history of celebration dated as far back as 1892 when Oba Tonwase, my progenitor, received the British and allowed their missionaries to present Christianity to the people. Christianity was preceded by Islam, but before both religions came into the kingdom, the people were traditional worshippers. The homage being paid to the Oba involves us all. Every Ijebu is involved irrespective of religious affiliation. All families embrace it. It is the custom of the Ijebu to pay homage to the Royal Father. The Christians also use the occasion to show appreciation to the Oba for welcoming them. It was my ancestor, Oba Adesimbo Tunwase that granted the request of the Christian missionaries to preach the gospel and also baptize the children. Although the Muslims came in first, you find people from all families in each religion. Besides, every Ijebu has a touch of royalty. I belong to both the royalty and the Baloguns. As started earlier, my great ancestor, Oba Adesimbo Tunwase was the reigning Oba during the advent of the British who had defeated the Ijebu, but when they came to see the Oba he insisted that tradition forbade him from going out to meet them. They went into the Palace and used the occasion to ask for permission to introduce their faith. Ever since, the Christians return to say, “Thank you” along with others during the festival.

What was the Horse Riding like when you were much younger? Did you ride the horse as we observed others doing to celebrate the festival today?

Yes! I’m deeply involved in it. Although I don’t ride horses during the Ojude Oba Festival, occasionally, you see me on horseback. I support those that ride horses. In those days when I was in college I would come to watch them display. My father, his own father and grandfather also rode horses as Baloguns. I’m very much emotionally involved with family’s participation. As the Balogun arrives to pay homage, I get more excited. You saw those wearing blue, they came second during the last event. This year, they aspire to emerge the overall best. For years now, I have been wearing white due to my position. I’ve not worn the blue in recent years.

Do you foresee the possibility of hosting the event in more than one venue, considering new developments in technology since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic? Are there plans of establishing a museum for the purpose of preserving important aspects of your culture?

Yes. Technological advancement has created more rooms for wider participation. You observed that there were people filming and recording the event. My grandchildren who could not come will watch it at different venues. Moreover, I have opened a museum where people can view elements of our culture.