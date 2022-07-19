By Vincent Ujumadu

EULOGIES poured freely yesterday as Anambra State House of Assembly held a special session for its deceased member, Dr Okechukwu Okoye.

Okoye, who represented Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Aguata Constituency II in the assembly was abducted on May 15, 2022 and his head was later found along Nnobi – Ojoto road some days after.

Until his death, Okoye was the Chairman of House Committee on Information. At the special sitting, his colleagues who all dressed in black attire, took turns to speak about the man they described as a bundle of knowledge.

The speaker of the house, Mr Uche Okafor, in his speech, described the late Okoye as an outspoken, peaceful, humane, selfless politician and an articulate legislator, who would be greatly missed by all.

His words: “We commiserate with the Okoye family of Isuofia in Aguata local government area over the painful death of their son and one of us, Dr Okechukwu Okoye.

“He was abducted and gruesomely murdered by gunmen in the most horrible and barbaric manner. His death is still a shock to us and the entire state.

“The late Dr Okoye can be described as one of the finest, outspoken and articulate lawmakers. His sense of humour and humane disposition, as well as his mastery of the rules of the house, distinguished him among his colleagues.

“He was indeed the man of the people and a selfless politician. This legislative institution, his constituency and the entire state have lost a personality of many positive attributes”.

Deputy governor of the state, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who represented Governor Soludo at the sitting, said his administration was already taking necessary measures to rid the state of criminals, assuring that Okoye’s murderers must be brought to book.

The governor solicited the cooperation of the lawmakers and residents of the state with the state government and security agencies to address problem of insecurity in the state.

He also assured that the state government would support the family left behind by the late lawmaker.

Another member of the House, Mr Edward Ibuzo, representing Onitsha North Constituency ll, urged people to see Okoye’s death as an opportunity for everyone to reflect on their lives. He urged the legislature to immortalize the Late Okoye by coming up with bills to end insecurity in the state.

Speaking on behalf of his family, a brother of the late lawmaker, Mr David Okoye commended members of the House of Assembly for standing with them in their period of grief and demanded justice for his late brother.

He said: “It is sad that since his death, we have not heard from the Assembly in this regard. All we want is justice for the death of our brother.

“Without justice, all your eulogies amount to vanity and if his killers are not brought to book, we do not know who might be next.”

Okoye’s final journey began on Monday with a vigil Mass at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Awka where some members of the church also paid tribute to him.