A civil society organization, the Rebirth Coalition has critically assessed the recent visit of an EU delegation to some areas of military operations, and said it is a moral booster to Nigerians that the country will defeat those instigating the security challenges.

During the visit to the Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Christopher Musa, the European Union (EU) delegation led by the Managing Director for Africa, Mrs Rita Laranjinha accompanied by EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Samuel Isopi and other EU and United Nations (UN) officials commended the Nigerian military for its ongoing efforts at restoring peace in the Northeast.

The team further commended troops for their resilience, bravery and sacrifice in the face of daunting challenges.

Delegation leader, Mrs Rita expressed delight over the beautiful sight and calm nature of the one-time most troubled region in Nigeria.

According to her “I must commend the military for doing a great job without relenting.

Similarly, Mathew Baldwin, Deputy Director General, European Union Commission, during a visit to illegal refining site in Rivers, to inspect the impacts on the environment by the European Union, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC) and the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Delta Safe, commended the JTF and the NNPC, for the great work done to salvage and restore the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

The Rebirth Coalition in a press release signed by the Convener, Oladapo Bolaji and Secretary, Hassan Danladi, said the EU team critically examined the issues on ground in the country before commending the troops for their sacrifices.

The Coalition said the testimonials of the delegation is an assurance that the military are determined to restore peace in the country.

According to the Coalition, “The Coalition is reassured by the words of the EU delegation that the various efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Gen. LEO Irabor will eventually restore peace in the places facing security challenges.

“We are also assured that economic development will be boosted as the JTF decisively tackle oil thieves in the Niger-Delta region.

“Nigerians must not allow criminals instill fear into us, we must continue to support and pray for the military. We in the Rebirth Coalition see light at the end of the tunnel.”