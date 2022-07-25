By Emmanuel Okogba

Ese Brume leaped 7.02m to win Silver and Nigeria’s second medal on the last day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Brume’s consistency had made her one of Nigeria’s medal hopefuls heading into the Championships. She barely made it into the final with her last attempt to book an automatic qualification spot.

The Silver medal is an improvement on the Bronze she won she won in Doha in 2019. Brume, Olympic Bronze medallist finished behind Germany’s Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo who leaped 7.12m. Brazil’s Leticia Oro Melo jumped 6.89m to take Bronze.

Brume is expected to be in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games and will attempt to reclaim the Gold she won in 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. She missed the 2018 eiditon in Gold Coast, Australia.