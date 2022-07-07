By Paul Olayemi

Enyen-Nyen political movement, a grass root pressure group has praised the Delta State All Progressive Congress, APC, and the party’s Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for picking former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Friday Ossai Osanebi as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Enyen-Nyen noted that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has by this decision demonstrated that he is indeed on a mission to Build A New Delta, praising the Deputy Senate President for daring the former lawmaker.

The movement with a strong online presence and impact, called on every youth in Delta State to generously support the vision of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a win win for them.

The statement reads: The decision select a 42 years old man for such an enviable and highly demanding office, has buttress the Senator’s efforts and calls in the Senate for inclusion of youths in government in Nigeria”

The statement then reeled out Osanebi’s profile saying the former speaker is not only vibrant and focused, his vast legislative business, general public governance and corporate management experience will come bear in the new Delta.

‘Rt. Honorable Osanebi constantly demonstrates mature, humane, resourceful and impactful leadership in public governance, legislative business, youth affairs, community relations, and corporate engagements, more particularly in the oil and gas industry where he has carved a niche for himself. He has a unique capacity to make sound and courageous decisions for the good of society. Trustworthy and God-fearing.

“Rt. Honourable Osanebi compassionate heart identifies and beats with everyday challenge of our people. For this, he is popularly referred to by many as “The Empowerment Master” the statement reads.

It could be recalled that the the same group had earlier called on the Deputy Senate President to declare his interest to contest for the number one seat in the State or face legal actions.